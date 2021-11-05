Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.91 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

