Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

