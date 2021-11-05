Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $86.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

