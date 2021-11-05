TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. TSR shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 17,425 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

