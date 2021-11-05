TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

