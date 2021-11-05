Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.75.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$23.09 billion and a PE ratio of -48.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.46.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders acquired a total of 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

