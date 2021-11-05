Turning Point Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $40.76. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turning Point Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

