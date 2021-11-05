UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,472 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Assurant worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

