UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.57 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $39,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,051,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

