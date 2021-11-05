UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of IAA worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 2,573.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in IAA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IAA. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.