UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.50 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $293.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.