UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,175 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Crown worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

