UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 40,210 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,210 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $45,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

