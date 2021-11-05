UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $43.72 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,105,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,723,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,085 in the last three months.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

