UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $350,678.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 79.4% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $350,678.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.