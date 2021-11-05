Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,644.38

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55) and traded as high as GBX 3,266 ($42.67). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,230 ($42.20), with a volume of 211,820 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULE. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,229.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,644.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

