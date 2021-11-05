Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.07 and traded as high as C$19.14. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$18.77, with a volume of 161,790 shares traded.

UNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$795.60 million and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.2099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

