Uni-Select (UNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.47 million.

Shares of UNS opened at C$18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.07. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$6.20 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.60 million and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

