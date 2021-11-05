UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,947,192 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

