UniLend (UFT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. UniLend has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $1.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

