UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $37,242.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

