United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

UNC stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$110.90. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$93.84 and a 12 month high of C$114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.76.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

