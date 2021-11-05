United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.
UNC stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$110.90. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$93.84 and a 12 month high of C$114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.76.
United Co.s Company Profile
