UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 7.8% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $543,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 500,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $458.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.76. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

