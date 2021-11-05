Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Universal has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

NYSE:UVV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 147,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Universal worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

