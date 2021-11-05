Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

OLED stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.93. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

