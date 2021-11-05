Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $184.52, but opened at $173.60. Universal Display shares last traded at $183.99, with a volume of 2,833 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $51,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

