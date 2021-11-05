US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

ECOL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.