US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.
ECOL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
