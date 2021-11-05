US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.99 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

