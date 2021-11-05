VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of VAALCO Energy worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.74.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

