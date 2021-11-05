Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. Valhi has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 1,115.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valhi were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

