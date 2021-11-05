Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of MiMedx Group worth $55,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 262,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $915.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

