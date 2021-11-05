Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.74% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $58,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOK stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

