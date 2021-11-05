Vanguard Group Inc. Has $59.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $59,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.80 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

