Vanguard Group Inc. Has $59.62 Million Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.95% of The Lovesac worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,502 shares of company stock worth $26,891,933. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

