Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 97,184 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.68% of U.S. Silica worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $791.20 million, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 3.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

