Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Annandale Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 8.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.