Veles (VLS) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Veles has a market cap of $67,547.35 and $18.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,561.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.50 or 0.07295899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.75 or 0.00324471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.87 or 0.00979290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.78 or 0.00420359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00281268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00238799 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,147 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,641 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

