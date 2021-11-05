Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

