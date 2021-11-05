Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Venus Concept worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

