Venus Reward Token Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and $774,994.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

