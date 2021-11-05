VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VEON by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,734,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VEON by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 221,340 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 339,121 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.06 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

