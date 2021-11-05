VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 163.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of VEREIT worth $68,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth about $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,184 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

