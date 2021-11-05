Veritas Investment Research Downgrades Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Reduce

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

SLF traded down C$0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.55. 407,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

