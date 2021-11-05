Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Tops $191,324.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $191,324.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

