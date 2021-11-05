Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 5,864,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

