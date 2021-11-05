Vetri Tops 24 Hour Volume of $285.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Vetri has a market cap of $3.38 million and $285.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00244447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00096444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

