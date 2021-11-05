Viacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,337.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $32,337.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00325522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

