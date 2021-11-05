Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Shares of VEV stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.