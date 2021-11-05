VIG Reaches Market Capitalization of $895,743.53 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $895,743.53 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

