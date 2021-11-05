Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Shares Up 0.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. 137,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

